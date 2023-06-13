Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 355,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 245,433 shares.The stock last traded at $28.20 and had previously closed at $27.72.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 110.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,110,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 576,569 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 673,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 558,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,182,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

