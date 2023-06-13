Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Downgraded by CJS Securities to “Market Perform”

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

FRG opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,689,000 after buying an additional 540,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,637,000 after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,172,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after buying an additional 278,074 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after buying an additional 195,510 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.