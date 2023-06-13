Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Downgraded by CJS Securities to “Market Perform”

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Franchise Group Stock Down 0.1 %
FRG opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.
Institutional Trading of Franchise Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,689,000 after buying an additional 540,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,637,000 after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,172,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after buying an additional 278,074 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after buying an additional 195,510 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.
