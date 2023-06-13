Foundry Group Next LLC Purchases New Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,032,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,028,000. AvidXchange comprises about 25.9% of Foundry Group Next LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foundry Group Next LLC owned about 2.53% of AvidXchange as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AvidXchange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $270,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $270,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,913,893 shares of company stock valued at $32,156,639. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of AVDX remained flat at $11.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 336,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,351. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

