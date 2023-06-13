Foundry Group Next LLC Invests $74.39 Million in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,268,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,386,000. Rover Group makes up approximately 38.5% of Foundry Group Next LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Foundry Group Next LLC owned approximately 11.03% of Rover Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rover Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the first quarter worth $606,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROVR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 85,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,669. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $913.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

