Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Update

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Forum Merger IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 162.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forum Merger IV by 36.4% in the first quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

Shares of FMIV remained flat at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,915. Forum Merger IV has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Forum Merger IV Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.