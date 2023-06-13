Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Biotech stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

FBIOP traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 6,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Fortress Biotech Increases Dividend

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Fortress Biotech’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

