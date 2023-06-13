Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Biotech stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
FBIOP traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 6,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.42.
Fortress Biotech Increases Dividend
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIOP)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.