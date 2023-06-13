Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson Sells 5,000 Shares

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) Director Michael Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,394,060 shares in the company, valued at $18,235,349. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Michael Johnson sold 6,440 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $26,275.20.

Flux Power Trading Up 0.5 %

FLUX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 36,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,836. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.15. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a negative return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 225,609 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FLUX. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Flux Power from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

