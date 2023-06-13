FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,151 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $239.35. The stock had a trading volume of 251,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.