First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.32. 9,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

