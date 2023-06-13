First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FYX stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 76,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
