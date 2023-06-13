First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FYX stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 76,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 198.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 496.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $107,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 51.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

