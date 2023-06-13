First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Up 428.9% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 428.9% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $680,551,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5,985.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 359,149 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $19,039,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $12,962,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,621.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 186,865 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

FTXL traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

