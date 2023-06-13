First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMHI remained flat at $46.75 on Tuesday. 24,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,192. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

