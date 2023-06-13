First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ FMHI remained flat at $46.75 on Tuesday. 24,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,192. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
