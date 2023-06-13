First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

