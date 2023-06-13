First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. 34,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

