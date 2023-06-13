First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:FFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. 34,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $18.31.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
