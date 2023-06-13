First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,949,412 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 16,950.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949,412 shares during the period. Ares Acquisition comprises approximately 2.1% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 3.18% of Ares Acquisition worth $40,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

AAC opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

