First Trust Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,016,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the third quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOCW opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

