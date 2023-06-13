First Trust Capital Management L.P. Makes New $9.70 Million Investment in GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 934,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGN. State Street Corp raised its position in GoGreen Investments by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of GoGreen Investments by 10.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 644,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoGreen Investments by 45.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 829,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 259,806 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $4,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

GoGreen Investments Stock Performance

NYSE:GOGN opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. GoGreen Investments Co. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $11.49.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

