First Trust Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 386.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727,769 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.66% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

JUGG stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.