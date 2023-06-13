First Trust Capital Management L.P. Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 195.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,822 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.27% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,898,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,682,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 92,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,490,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 587,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 748.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 551,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 486,491 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Performance

LCAA opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 million and a P/E ratio of 148.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.