First Trust Capital Management L.P. Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 195.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,822 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.27% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,898,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,682,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 92,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,490,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 587,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 748.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 551,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 486,491 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Performance
LCAA opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 million and a P/E ratio of 148.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Profile
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
