First Trust Capital Management L.P. Has $12.80 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596,858 shares during the period. Northern Star Investment Corp. II comprises about 0.7% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.53% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSTB. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,640 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Northern Star Investment Corp. II stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.