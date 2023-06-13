First Trust Capital Management L.P. Has $11.04 Million Stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,741 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.31% of Goal Acquisitions worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 314,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 8.1% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

