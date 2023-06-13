First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

FNRN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.05. 1,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,221. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.42. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

