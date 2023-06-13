First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Given Downgrade Rating at SpectralCast

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating restated by investment analysts at SpectralCast in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
First Horizon Stock Performance
FHN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,674,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,463,909. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
