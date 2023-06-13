First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Given Downgrade Rating at SpectralCast

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating restated by investment analysts at SpectralCast in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

FHN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,674,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,463,909. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

