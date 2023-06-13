First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $12.33 Million Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,601 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial accounts for 4.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned about 0.95% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 915,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 75,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 730.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 314,425 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.87. 676,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.95.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Further Reading

