Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 113,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 64,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $105.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.