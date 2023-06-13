Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,967 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.90. 424,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

