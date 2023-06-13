Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.00

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 7286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
