Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.00

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 7286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.