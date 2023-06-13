Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU) Short Interest Up 340.0% in May

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Fat Projects Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.66 during trading hours on Monday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

