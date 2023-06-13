FantasyGold Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. FantasyGold has a market cap of $114.92 million and $10.86 million worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.79688308 USD and is up 36.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $16,199,341.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

