Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $25.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $800.14. 154,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,079. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $371.52 and a twelve month high of $800.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $739.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

