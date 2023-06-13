EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Position Decreased by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133,790 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.09% of EZCORP worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EZCORP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EZCORP by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.72.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $258.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.42 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

