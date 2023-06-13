Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. 2,031,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,956,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

