Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.00% of Exxon Mobil worth $4,523,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,099,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,087,607. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

