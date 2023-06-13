Extra Space Storage Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 102.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

EXR stock opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.34. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,822,000 after acquiring an additional 797,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,014,000 after acquiring an additional 393,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

