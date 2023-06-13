eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $9,680,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,534,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,104,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

eXp World Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,186. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.08 and a beta of 2.71.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 360.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in eXp World by 105.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 103,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 90.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in eXp World by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.