Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Evolv Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 163,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,558. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,707 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
