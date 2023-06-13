Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 163,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,558. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,707 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

About Evolv Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVLVW Get Rating ) by 4,868.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

