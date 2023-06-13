Everscale Self Reported Market Cap Hits $89.11 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $89.11 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,084,793,052 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

