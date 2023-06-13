Everscale (EVER) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Everscale (EVER) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Everscale has a market cap of $91.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,084,844,479 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

