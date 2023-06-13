Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Evergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

