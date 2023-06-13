Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVGR remained flat at $10.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,738. Evergreen has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.24 million, a PE ratio of 71.20 and a beta of -0.01.

Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evergreen Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Evergreen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 84,455 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergreen by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 318,683 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

