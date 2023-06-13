Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $410.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE stock opened at $338.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

