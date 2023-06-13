Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 788,540 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 0.88% of Etsy worth $132,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Etsy by 888.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,929 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

