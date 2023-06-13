Ethereum Price Tops $1,743.26 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $209.59 billion and approximately $6.38 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,743.26 or 0.06674495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,226,967 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

