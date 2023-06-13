Ethereum Name Service Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for $7.66 or 0.00029501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a market cap of $219.17 million and $14.78 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ethereum Name Service

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,612,880 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

