Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $15.23 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $15.23 or 0.00058789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $104.12 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,896.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00299283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.95 or 0.00536428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00409933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003858 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,452,253 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

