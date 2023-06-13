EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of ESLOY stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $102.69.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.4474 dividend. This is a positive change from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

