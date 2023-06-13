Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $52.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

