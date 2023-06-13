Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. 5,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,279. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.