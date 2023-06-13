Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.26 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Ergo has a total market cap of $88.37 million and $358,054.33 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00004834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,990.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00298390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00539154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.53 or 0.00405969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,325,232 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

