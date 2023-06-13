Equity Residential’s (EQR) Upgrade Rating Reiterated at 3M

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “upgrade” rating reiterated by equities researchers at 3M in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.90. 379,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 143,469 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 155.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.